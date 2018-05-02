Report: Cory Joseph is returning to the Pacers - Indianapolis Star — Nigeria Today

Report: Cory Joseph is returning to the Pacers – Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Star
Report: Cory Joseph is returning to the Pacers
Indianapolis Star
Cory Joseph will remain with the Indiana Pacers next season. The veteran point guard will exercise his player option worth $7,945,000, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is set to be a free agent in 2019-20. Joseph joined the Pacers last …
