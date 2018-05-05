REPORT | iPhone X a Big Disappointment for Apple — Nigeria Today

REPORT | iPhone X a Big Disappointment for Apple

New information from a supply chain source with direct knowledge of Apple’s plans have said the company has ordered the production of only 8 million iPhone X units in calendar Q2 of 2018, reported Fast Company.

Sources have told Fast Company that senior Apple executives have acknowledged the smartphone is not selling well and that they are disappointed by iPhone X sales to date.

The report follows news from Bloomberg that demand for the iPhone X was fading, based on reports from Apple’s device assemblers.

This has resulted in Apple reducing orders for the iPhone X to 8 million units for Q2 2018.

Apple’s iPhone X is the company’s latest top-of-the-range smartphone and features facial recognition, an OLED display, and a high price tag.

Previously, an analyst associated with the Taiwanese business group KGI Securities named Ming-Chi Kuo said that he believed since the iPhone X didn’t receive very high approval, it may lead Apple to discontinue the first-generation iPhone X around mid-2018.

“We expect iPhone X will go to end of life (EOL) around mid-2018 and that total life cycle shipments will be around 62 million units, lower than our previous forecast of 80 million units,” the analyst said.

