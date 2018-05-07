Report: Missing $4.5m from Ibru's properties traced to UK - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Report: Missing $4.5m from Ibru’s properties traced to UK – TheCable
TheCable
Report: Missing $4.5m from Ibru's properties traced to UK
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) has traced the “missing” funds from sale of properties confiscated from Cecilia Ibru, former managing director/chief executive officer of Oceanic Bank, to the UK. About $4.5 million is said to be …
