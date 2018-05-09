Report on mace snatching ready — Nigeria Today

Report on mace snatching ready

…As senate inaugurates joint investigative committee

Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday announced that the report detailing the

circumstances surrounding the incident of April 18, when thugs invaded the Senate chamber

and made away with the mace, is ready.

Saraki also inaugurated a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the

invasion to be headed by Senate Deputy Leader Bala Ibn Nalla.

“Distinguished colleagues, you’ll remember that following the incidence of invasion of the

senate, one of the decisions that was taken then was that the management must do a report to

find out the roles that were played by all the members and what led to the invasion. The report

has been ready and submitted. I think that report should go to the committee on ethics for

them to review it and make their recommendation to us,” Saraki said.

The Senate president made the announcement in reaction to a point of order raised by Tijjani

Kaura (Zamfara-APC)

Kaura had called the attention of the Senate to recent killings and kidnappings in his

constituency, urging it to look into the matter.

Saraki said the appearance of the Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday would suffice to

address security issues in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria.

“Again it is unfortunate of the incident in Zamfara, which is of a daily basis; it is of great concern

to us. We at the National Assembly, we must play our role to see what we can do to tackle this

insecurity issue. It is unfortunate as we said last time, we expected the IG here; we have given

him again till Wednesday to come here so that we can truly engage him on what is happening in

the country,” Saraki said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

