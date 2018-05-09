Reports: Israeli Preemptive Strike Thwarts Iranian Attack - Israel Today — Nigeria Today

Reports: Israeli Preemptive Strike Thwarts Iranian Attack – Israel Today
Israel Today
Reports: Israeli Preemptive Strike Thwarts Iranian Attack
Israel Today
The Israel Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday evening preempted an Iranian drone or missile strike on the Golan Heights. While evening news programs were speculating about President Donald Trump's long-awaited announcement that the United States would …
