Reps back legislation to stop terrorism financing, kidnapping — Nigeria Today

Reps back legislation to stop terrorism financing, kidnapping

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading a Bill which seeks repeal Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and enact Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill.

In his lead debate, Kayode Oladele said that measures to combat kidnapping and hijacking were incorporated in the new bill.

Oladele said that the bill would provide “measures for detection, prevention, enforcement, combating and prohibition of acts of terrorism for effective implementation of international instruments on the prevention and combating of and suppression of the financing of terrorism.”

He observed that: “Several fundamental changes were incorporated into the revised bill to ensure the domestication of international counter-terrorism conventions and protocols ratified by Nigeria in compliance with certain UN Security Council resolutions.”

He further explained that there was an expansion of the definition of what constitutes terrorism.

“The expansion of the definition of what constitutes acts of terrorism led to the improvements made to sections 12 and 13 of the bill to incorporate any weapon, explosive or other lethal device to a terrorist group. Furthermore, the crimes of kidnapping and hijacking have now been incorporated into the bill.

“A new part was created to incorporate and criminalise offences such as hijacking of aircraft, offences against the safety of civil aviation, offences against safety at airports serving military or civil aviation. Others are offences against the safety of ships or fixed platforms,’’ Oladele added.

In his remarks, Edward Pwajok (APC-Plateau) stressed the need for effective judicial processes in prosecuting terrorism related offences.

“In view of the security challenges facing the country, this bill couldn’t have come at a better time.

“However, there is need for more effective process in the trial of cases of terrorism.

“Howmany have been convicted, this is because our security agencies need to carry out thorough investigations before trials,’’ Pwajok said.

On his part, Rotimi Agunsoye said there was need for the country to address issue of porous borders.

Agunsoye harped on the need for Nigeria to develop strong database for proper identification of Nigerian citizens.

Following the overwhelming support enjoyed by the bill, the bill was referred to House Committee on National Intelligence and Security for further legislative action.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

