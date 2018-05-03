Reps to pass 2018 budget next week — Nigeria Today

Reps to pass 2018 budget next week
The House of Representatives has said the 2018 appropriation bill will be passed next week. Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the House, announced this while addressing National Assembly correspondents on Thursday. According to him, the budget would be laid before the lawmakers on Tuesday and passed within the week. “By next week, everything about the budget […]
Reps to pass 2018 budget next week
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!