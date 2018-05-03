 Reps to pass 2018 budget next week — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Reps to pass 2018 budget next week

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives has said the 2018 appropriation bill will be passed next week. Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the House, announced this while addressing National Assembly correspondents on Thursday. According to him, the budget would be laid before the lawmakers on Tuesday and passed within the week. “By next week, everything about the budget […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Reps to pass 2018 budget next week

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.