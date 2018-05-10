Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act — Nigeria Today

Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act
The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to comply with law that established the bank. The lower chamber particularly asked the apex bank to adhere to Section 50(1) of the CBN Act. The section provides that “the Bank shall, within two months after the close of each financial year, […]
The post Reps urge CBN to comply with its establishment Act appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!