Rihanna says she 'doesn't have a friendship' with ex Drake after 'uncomfortable' declaration of love - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Rihanna says she ‘doesn’t have a friendship’ with ex Drake after ‘uncomfortable’ declaration of love – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Rihanna says she 'doesn't have a friendship' with ex Drake after 'uncomfortable' declaration of love
Daily Mail
The 30-year-old singer admitted that her friendship with the 31-year-old Nice For What hitmaker ended when he declared his undying love for her in front millions while presenting her with an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. Rihanna made the …
Rihanna Gets Real: 8 Things We Learned From Her Candid 'Vogue' Interview
Rihanna talks body image, reggae album, Drake, love life with Vogue
Rihanna Addresses Weight Gain, Flaunts Hot Bikini Body
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!