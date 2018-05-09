Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Accelerating Declines — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Accelerating Declines

Key Highlights

Ripple price declined further and broke the $0.7800 support level against the US dollar.

Yesterday’s highlighted important bearish trend line is still intact with resistance near $0.7950 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair is likely to accelerate declines and it could soon test the next support at $0.7480 in the near term.

Ripple price is under pressure against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD may continue to move down towards the next key support at $0.7480.

Ripple Price Resistance

There was an increase in selling pressure from the $0.8500 swing high in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price initially held the $0.8000 support area and attempted a recovery. However, it could not move above the $0.8500 resistance level, which resulted in a rejection. There was a sharp downside reaction and the price broke the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last major wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high.

It has opened the doors for more declines below $0.8000. At the moment, the price is trading below the $0.7800 support, which is a bearish sign. If sellers remain in action, the price may decline further towards $0.7500. The next major support is the 1.236 Fib extension of the last major wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high. On the upside, yesterday’s highlighted important bearish trend line is still intact with resistance near $0.7950 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair.

Looking at the chart, the pair is under a lot of pressure below $0.8000. If XRP has to recover, buyers need to clear the trend line, $0.8000 resistance, and the $0.8100 pivot level. Above $0.8100, the price may test the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is placed heavily in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is reaching the oversold levels.

Major Support Level – $0.7480

Major Resistance Level – $0.8000

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Accelerating Declines appeared first on NewsBTC.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

