 Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Trimming Gains — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Trimming Gains

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Key Highlights

  • Ripple price traded close to the $0.9250 level before it faced a strong resistance against the US dollar.
  • There was a break below an important bullish trend line with support at $0.9000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair is currently under pressure and it could continue to decline towards $0.7800 in the near term.

Ripple price is trimming its recent gains against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD may perhaps extend the current decline towards the $0.7900 and $0.7800 support levels.

Ripple Price Decline

This past week, we saw a decent upside move above $0.9000 in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $0.9200 level and formed a high at $0.9240. Later, a downside correction was initiated and the price declined below the $0.9000 and $0.8800 support levels. During the decline, the price broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high.

More importantly, there was a break below an important bullish trend line with support at $0.9000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The pair even settled below the $0.8500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. At the moment, the price is testing the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high at $0.8150. If the price continues to move down and breaks the $0.8150 support, there could be more declines toward the $0.7800 level.

Ripple Price Technical Analysis XRP USD

Looking at the chart, the price is clearly under pressure from the $0.9000 swing high. It has trimmed most of its gains and is currently trading near $0.8200. Any further declines may perhaps call for a test of the last swing low of $0.7800.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now near the oversold levels.

Major Support Level – $0.8150

Major Resistance Level – $0.8500

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Trimming Gains appeared first on NewsBTC.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.