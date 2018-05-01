Ripple's Enterprise Blockchain Network Adds a New Bank — Nigeria Today

Ripple’s Enterprise Blockchain Network Adds a New Bank
Muscat-based financial management firm BankDhofar has become the first Oman bank to join RippleNet, a global enterprise blockchain network by Ripple.
