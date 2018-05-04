 Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child — Nigeria Today
Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has welcomed another grandchild from her daughter, Nkiru Ibekwe.

“My GREAT PEOPLE in the world please join me and thank GOD almighty my daughter Mrs Nkiru Ibekwe was delivered of a baby girl yester night 3rd May 2018. GOD take all glory ” She wrote.

Source – ladunliadi

The post Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

