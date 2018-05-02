Rita Nzelu’s family refunds N70 bride price to former inlaws — Nigeria Today

Rita Nzelu’s family refunds N70 bride price to former inlaws

Rita Nzelu family has refunded the sum of N70 for the bride price initially paid to Simeon Okoro’s Family.

The Imo state based former in-laws of the actress are said to have confirmed receipt of the payment done in February, owing to irreconcilable differences between the actress and her estranged husband.

According to a reliable source, the marriage which lasted a total of fourteen years started having issues as a result of infidelity coupled with the fact that the actress insisted on not burying her career.

The actress decided to build her home first and then return to movies later, however, that plan lasted for the first ten years as she temporarily left the industry to attend to family first but since she returned some years back, it has not been easy for the couple as they failed to be reconciled.

The family has dissolved the marriage with the traditional rites, leaving the couple to move on with the divorce, legally.

Prior to her marriage years ago, the beautiful light skinned actress was endeared to many, owing toher beautiful interpretation of roles and her inspiring smile. With the recent development, fans are hoping that hey see more of the radiant actress despite her recent predicament.

