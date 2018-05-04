Rivers APC’s stalwart confirmed dead — Nigeria Today

Rivers APC’s stalwart confirmed dead

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Ferdinand Ovundah, who was one of the five occupants of the black Toyota Hilux van of Rivers State Secretary of the (APC ), Chief Emeka Beke, that a big tree fell on Thursday, is dead.

Ovundah, who hailed from Ogbakiri in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers state, had spinal cord injury from the accident and passed on yesterday in a private hospital in Port Harcourt.

Rivers Publicity Secretary of APC, Chief Chris Finebone, Friday evening, confirmed the death of Ovundah, describing it as very pathetic and so unfortunate.

Beke, who sat in the front passenger’s seat of the van, and the other occupants, including a policeman, were around 10 a.m. on Thursday, on their way to the Rivers secretariat of the main opposition party (APC) on Forces Avenue, old Government Reservation Area (GRA), Port Harcourt, through the road by the residence of a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the Port Harcourt Club, when the big tree fell and damaged the vehicle.

Rivers secretary of APC, his driver and others were injured and they were quickly rushed by passersby and sympathisers to the nearby Rivers state government-owned Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) in the Rivers state capital, from where they were quickly moved to better-equipped private hospitals, off Aba Road in Port Harcourt and in Eleme, Rivers state (names withheld), where they received treatment.

Beke was on Friday afternoon at the Rivers secretariat of APC with swollen face, while thanking God for the narrow escape, but expressed sadness over the death of Ovundah.

Thursday’s heavy rain in Port Harcourt and its environs, accompanied by windstorm, was responsible for the sudden fall of the tree.

The post Rivers APC’s stalwart confirmed dead appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

