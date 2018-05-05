 Roberto Mancini Set To Become Italy’s Coach — Nigeria Today
Roberto Mancini Set To Become Italy’s Coach

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports

Former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini has agreed to become Italy’s next coach after a meeting held in Rome with the Italian Football Federation Commissioner in which he said he is eager to quit Zenit and coach Italy’s national team. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italian Federation Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini said: “Yesterday in Rome […]

