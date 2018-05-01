 Robotic exosuits will make us better, stronger, faster, right? Not necessarily! — Nigeria Today
Robotic exosuits will make us better, stronger, faster, right? Not necessarily!

Posted on May 1, 2018

The dream of robot exosuits is that they can give human wearers vastly increased strength, speed and endurance with no negative repercussions. Reality may not be quite so simple, a new study suggests.

