 Rohr expects Mikel to be fit for World Cup — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rohr expects Mikel to be fit for World Cup

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said he expects captain, John Obi Mikel to be fit for the World Cup despite playing in Chinese League.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Mikel Obi

The Chinese Super League may not be one of the most competitive leagues in the world but the German tactician has pointed out that his captain will be match fit heading into the tournament as he plays week in, week out.

‘’Obi Mikel is our captain and leader, very important for this team. The level of football in China is now higher and I am, in fact, lucky that he plays all the time and what will come in the right shape for the World Cup,’’ Rohr told Sportske Novosti.

The post Rohr expects Mikel to be fit for World Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.