RTA Opens Registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport — Nigeria Today

RTA Opens Registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai opens today, May 1st, 2018, the registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport through the website. HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, had previously unveiled the initiative in collaboration with Khalifa University and NewCities International […]
