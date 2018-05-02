Russia 2018: Eagles strikers must take chances at goal –Chukwu — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Eagles strikers must take chances at goal –Chukwu

Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has charged Odion Ighalo and other strikers in the Super Eagles squad to the FIFA World Cup 2018 to be ready to take their chances in front of goal if Nigeria is to make meaning progress at the global fiesta.

Speaking from his base in Enugu last night, Chukwu, a former captain of the Green Eagles noted that if the strikers take their chances in front of goal, it would reduce the pressure on the team’s midfield and defence.

“My take on the team at the moment is that our strikers must start scoring goals. They must take their chances to make things easier on the midfield and defence. It would also help the team’s confidence and reduce pressure from the opponents.

On injuries to Leon Balogun, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Joel Obi, he said that there is no need for Nigerians to panic because injuries are natural to footballers.

“The time to worry is if the injuries are major but if they are minor injuries, the players would recover in good time for the World Cup proper.”

The former skipper who led Nigeria to her first ever Africa Nations Cup win in 1980 noted further that he is impressed with the crop of players that Gernot Rohr parade at the moment but admits he does not expect them to perform wonders in Russia.

“Our team is young and I believe that they can go as far as the quarter finals in Russia. But I would love the federation to keep them together for another four years to make a greater mark at the 2022 World Cup.”

