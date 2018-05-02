Russian military spending falls as sanctions bite - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

Russian military spending falls as sanctions bite – Financial Times
Russian military spending falls as sanctions bite
Russian military spending fell by one-fifth in 2017 compared with a year earlier, the first cut in real terms since 1998 as sanctions and economic stagnation force a redistribution of scarce funds. Moscow spent US$66.35bn or 4.3 per cent of GDP on the …
