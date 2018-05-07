 Russia’s Putin Sworn In For Another Six Years In Office — Nigeria Today
Russia’s Putin Sworn In For Another Six Years In Office

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for another six years as Russian president on Monday, buoyed by popular support but weighed down too by a costly confrontation with the West, a fragile economy and uncertainty about what happens when his term ends. Standing in the ornately-decorated Andreyevsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, with his hand […]

