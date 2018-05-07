Russia’s Putin Sworn In For Another Six Years In Office — Nigeria Today

Russia’s Putin Sworn In For Another Six Years In Office

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for another six years as Russian president on Monday, buoyed by popular support but weighed down too by a costly confrontation with the West, a fragile economy and uncertainty about what happens when his term ends. Standing in the ornately-decorated Andreyevsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, with his hand […]

