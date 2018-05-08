RussiRussia 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eaglesa 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eagles — Nigeria Today

RussiRussia 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eaglesa 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eagles
as parT of effort to make sure that the senior
national team, the Super Eagles perform well at
the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Federal
Government mobilized the private and public sectors
as well as individuals to raise a princely sum of N85
million to support the team’s campaign in Russia.
The fund raising ceremony, held at the Banquet
Hall, State House at the weekend, was organized by
the Federal Government.
Among the donors at the event were AITEO, which
gave N50 million; businessman and Chairman of
Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Chief Arthur Eze, donated
N25 million; while Abia and Kano States announced
N5 million each.
Lagos and Kebbi States and Total Nigeria did not
publicly disclose their donations.
Three former members of the Super Eagles
team, Samson Siasia, Waidi Akanni and Augustine
Eguavoen in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth
and Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation are
spearheading the fundraise.
A budget for the Super Eagles preparations and
participation at the Russia FIFA World Cup Final is
estimated at N3 billion, out of which N1.5 billion is
expected from the Government.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!