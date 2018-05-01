Rwand Air begins Abuja/Kigali flight - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Rwand Air begins Abuja/Kigali flight – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Rwand Air begins Abuja/Kigali flight

The Nation Newspaper

New service offers connections to global route network. East African Carrier : Rwand Air at the weekend flagged off its Abuja/ Kigali flights offering passengers from Nigeria's political capital opportunity to connect to its global route network. The …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

