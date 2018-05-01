Rwand Air begins Abuja/Kigali flight - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Rwand Air begins Abuja/Kigali flight – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Rwand Air begins Abuja/Kigali flight
The Nation Newspaper
New service offers connections to global route network. East African Carrier : Rwand Air at the weekend flagged off its Abuja/ Kigali flights offering passengers from Nigeria's political capital opportunity to connect to its global route network. The …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!