Sack of 20 Nigerians: Union suspends strike against Kenya Airways — Nigeria Today

Sack of 20 Nigerians: Union suspends strike against Kenya Airways

The National Union of Air Transport Employees called off the strike following the intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority

The post Sack of 20 Nigerians: Union suspends strike against Kenya Airways appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

