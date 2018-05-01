Saeon Moruda Drops "Adura", Second Single Off Upcoming Album — Nigeria Today

Saeon Moruda Drops “Adura”, Second Single Off Upcoming Album

SAEON MORUDA has released Adura – a brand new song from her highly anticipated new mixtape album Birth Of The Boy Chick (BOTBC).

The new record arrives about 2 months after SAEON MORUDA released Rebirth, the lead single which made an impressive debut on Factory 78 UK Top 10 ‘Pick of The Week’, entering at #4.

The new single is a groovy trap song produced by Sess The PRBLM Kid (who also has his backing vocals in the hook) and finds SAEON MORUDA owning up to her applaudable rap/singing skills as she candidly talks about experiences that have shaped her as an individual and as an artist.

“Back when I was in high school Ma hommie Sappy told me I was controversial // I never gave it a thought but now I think about it, voicing outta control that ain’t ever the way to go // So uncontrollable, misunderstood and cos was unblameable, I never saw it from your point of view till I had Banky W tell me I needed to change!” She raps.

Adura is available on the following platforms:

iTunes – https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/adura-single/1376975622

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/6lqA7nFEOFbT6KJSXbCoiF?

Mtn Music + – http://musicplus.mtnonline.com/mcservice/ftl/mobile/noauth/music-song-detail.action?musicCode=601009100001651624&rnd=0.5638318045913804

Amazon Music – https://www.amazon.co.uk/Adura-Saeon-Moruda/dp/B07CNXBJL6/ref=sr_1_5?ie=UTF8&qid=1525005642&sr=8-5&keywords=saeon+moruda

Google Play – https://play.google.com/music/m/Tzthwu5ec63sxgjdu5ksxcnhjia?t=Adura_-_SAEON_MORUDA

Soundcloud – https://www.soundcloud.com/saeonmoruda/adura

BoomPlay – http://www.boomplaymusic.com/BoomPlayer/#/webitem/musics?cid=1205836

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

