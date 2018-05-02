 Sandra Don-Arthur wins top Ghana Makeup Award - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sandra Don-Arthur wins top Ghana Makeup Award – GhanaWeb

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Sandra Don-Arthur wins top Ghana Makeup Award
GhanaWeb
Sandra Don-Arthur, Founder and CEO of Alexandrina Makeup was crowned the overall best make-up artist at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Makeup and Beauty Awards held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra over the weekend. Sandra beat 22 industry players
Photos: Zynnell Zuh, Sandra Don Arthur, Others Win At 2nd Edition of Ghana Makeup AwardsModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.