Sandra Don-Arthur wins top Ghana Makeup Award - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Sandra Don-Arthur wins top Ghana Makeup Award
Sandra Don-Arthur, Founder and CEO of Alexandrina Makeup was crowned the overall best make-up artist at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Makeup and Beauty Awards held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra over the weekend. Sandra beat 22 industry players …
Photos: Zynnell Zuh, Sandra Don Arthur, Others Win At 2nd Edition of Ghana Makeup Awards
