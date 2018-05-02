SASCO NMU announces immediate mass protest until further notice - RNews — Nigeria Today

SASCO NMU announces immediate mass protest until further notice – RNews
SASCO NMU announces immediate mass protest until further notice
RNews
The South African Students Congress (SASCO) at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday announced that it was mobilising students to immediately go on a mass protest as of the 02nd of May 2018, until further notice. SASCO said that …
Protest action disrupts academic programme at Port Elizabeth university
Several protests cause disruptions in NMB
