 Saudi Arabia aims to build buses, operate toll roads - Arab News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Saudi Arabia aims to build buses, operate toll roads – Arab News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Arab News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Saudi Arabia aims to build buses, operate toll roads
Arab News
Saudi Arabia has held preliminary discussions with foreign firms about manufacturing buses domestically and plans to convert part of its highway system into toll roads to help make its transport system more efficient, the transport minister said. “We
Foreigners resume net buying of Saudi stocks in latest weekReuters

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.