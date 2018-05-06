Saudi Arabia aims to build buses, operate toll roads - Arab News — Nigeria Today

Saudi Arabia aims to build buses, operate toll roads – Arab News
|
Arab News
|
Saudi Arabia aims to build buses, operate toll roads
Arab News
Saudi Arabia has held preliminary discussions with foreign firms about manufacturing buses domestically and plans to convert part of its highway system into toll roads to help make its transport system more efficient, the transport minister said. “We …
Foreigners resume net buying of Saudi stocks in latest week
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!