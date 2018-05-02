Saudi prince pays $50m bride price for new wife - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Saudi prince pays $50m bride price for new wife – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Saudi prince pays $50m bride price for new wife
The Punch
Saudi prince, Sultan Bin Salman, has allegedly paid the sum of $50m (about N18bn) as bride price for his new wife, a 25-year-old woman. It was gathered that the bride, who is believed to be a national of United Arab Emirates, received numerous gifts …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!