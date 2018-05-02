Saudi prince pays $50m bride price for new wife - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Saudi prince pays $50m bride price for new wife – The Punch



The Punch Saudi prince pays $50m bride price for new wife

The Punch

Saudi prince, Sultan Bin Salman, has allegedly paid the sum of $50m (about N18bn) as bride price for his new wife, a 25-year-old woman. It was gathered that the bride, who is believed to be a national of United Arab Emirates, received numerous gifts …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

