Say hello to the new Lotus Exige Sport 410 — the middle child of the bunch — Nigeria Today

Say hello to the new Lotus Exige Sport 410 — the middle child of the bunch
Lotus Cars Ltd. continues to expand with new sports cars and its latest reveal is the Exige Sport 410. It’s a middle option between the 345 horsepower Exige Sport 350 and the track-focused 430 horsepower Exige Cup 430.
