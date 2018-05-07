Scientists put a crocodile in an fMRI machine and played it Bach. Here’s why — Nigeria Today

Scientists put a crocodile in an fMRI machine and played it Bach. Here’s why

Researchers recently scanned a live crocodile’s brain in an fMRI machine, while playing it the classical music of Johann Sebastian Bach. And presumably tried not to lose a limb in the process.

The post Scientists put a crocodile in an fMRI machine and played it Bach. Here’s why appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

