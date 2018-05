SEC Commissioner Cautions Against ‘Blanket’ ICO Classification

U.S. Securities Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce advocated against blockchain sandboxes and ‘blanket’ classifications of ICOs.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest