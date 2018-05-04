See Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications — Nigeria Today

See Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has been appointed as head of local government programmes at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Outa CEO welcomed Khoza to the organisation‚ which has campaigned against corruption and the introduction of e-tolls. Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications Who Is Dr Makhosi Khoza Makhosi Khoza is a South African politician and […]
