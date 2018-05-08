See Drama between Teddy A and his babymama over Bambam — Nigeria Today

See Drama between Teddy A and his babymama over Bambam

It’s not news that ex-Big Brother Naija 3 housemates, Teddy A and Bambam became a romantic item in the house and continued after their eviction.

Their relationship became even more clear when Teddy with his family threw her a surprise birthday party. Their fans of course tweeted ‘Goals’ and celebrated the pair ‘BamTeddy’.

Now while in the house, Teddy revealed to Bambam that he had a son with his ex, Layla, but they were no longer romantically involved as she supposedly moved on and got married.

He also claimed to have a girlfriend whose identity remains unknown, as he never acknowledged her during media rounds after his eviction.

But the drama had already begun! Teddy’s babymama, Layla took to twitter during the show to clarify that she wasn’t married but single. No one however paid attention to this…

It now appears that she’s dropping subtle shade at Bambam for trying ‘too hard’ in her new found relationship with her baby daddy. Why? Bam wished their son a happy birthday last night.

Layla’s shade doesn’t seem to fit well with the Alphamale as he may have reacted indirectly on Snapchat.

Here is what he said:

“Did I give you chest pain? This is just the beginning.

