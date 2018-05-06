See FG’s Latest Solution To Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes — Nigeria Today

See FG’s Latest Solution To Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) says it will unveil some insurance products to address the loss of agricultural investments due to farmers and herdsmen clashes across the country. The Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs Folashade Joseph, said this at the sideline of a workshop titled `Accelerating Growth of Agriculture Insurance in Nigeria’ in Abuja […]

The post See FG's Latest Solution To Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

