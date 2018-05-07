 See Lagos Abattoir Where Human Parts Business Allegedly Takes Place — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See Lagos Abattoir Where Human Parts Business Allegedly Takes Place

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Indications have emerged as to why the Lagos state government may shut down the Oko Oba abattoir in Agege. According to a report by New Telegraph, the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration would soon clamp down on the popular meat market over suspected cases of child prostitution, human parts sales, gambling, among others. The report quoted […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post See Lagos Abattoir Where Human Parts Business Allegedly Takes Place appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.