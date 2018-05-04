See Photos Of Nigerian Traders Using Hummer Jeep To Sell Tea And Other Provisions — Nigeria Today

See Photos Of Nigerian Traders Using Hummer Jeep To Sell Tea And Other Provisions

A Nigerian man has revealed he has learnt not to bother himself over anything in life after he was surprised with an unusual sight in Benin city, Edo state.

The chairman at Association Of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Edo State Chapter, Goodluck Osama Ogbeide, took to Facebook to share pictures of a Hummer Jeep which he saw being used to sell tea and other provisions.

Below is what he shared on Facebook;

I was actually in a vehicle around Ugbowo axis today, when I stopped to snap this Hummer jeep. This is one of the reasons why I don’t bother myself over anything in life. Ur most valuable property today, is definitely another man’s rag.

When Blackberry Phone came out, some persons, most especially some girls almost killed themselves over nothing. What is the worth of blackberry today?

Just imagine an Hummer Jeep being used as mobile shop for selling ordinary Tea and other provisions.

Just imagine the almighty Hummer Jeep worth millions of naira.. being used as mobile shop for selling ordinary Tea and other provisions.

Everything will fade away some day. Only the act of kindness u show to ur neighbour today will last forever and even open doors for u and ur unborn children. *Legacy*

Stop killing yourself for things that will fade away and spend more time leaving a legacy behind.

A word is enough for the wise.

#Show #some #luv #today. #Let’s #enjoy #what #we #have #together.

Photo Credit: Goodluck Osama Ogbeide

Source – Gossipmill

The post See Photos Of Nigerian Traders Using Hummer Jeep To Sell Tea And Other Provisions appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

