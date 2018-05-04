 See The Photos Of Teenage Suicide Bomber Arrested By Soldiers In Adamawa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See The Photos Of Teenage Suicide Bomber Arrested By Soldiers In Adamawa

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A teenage suicide bomber has been intercepted by the Nigeria Army in Uba town of Adamawa state. According to locals, the terrorist was in company of two others who fled towards the major market road in the town before he was arrested. The suicide bomb vest was recovered and deactivated by soldiers.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post See The Photos Of Teenage Suicide Bomber Arrested By Soldiers In Adamawa appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.