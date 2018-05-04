See The Photos Of Teenage Suicide Bomber Arrested By Soldiers In Adamawa — Nigeria Today

See The Photos Of Teenage Suicide Bomber Arrested By Soldiers In Adamawa
A teenage suicide bomber has been intercepted by the Nigeria Army in Uba town of Adamawa state. According to locals, the terrorist was in company of two others who fled towards the major market road in the town before he was arrested. The suicide bomb vest was recovered and deactivated by soldiers.
Comments
