Seek knowledge to stop poverty— Sheikh Jamiu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Seek knowledge to stop poverty— Sheikh Jamiu – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Seek knowledge to stop poverty— Sheikh Jamiu
The Chief Imam, Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh Ridwan Jamiu has said mediocrity and ignorance are reasons for the widespread poverty in the country adding that seeking knowledge remains one of the sure ways of eradicating poverty.He stated this during a
