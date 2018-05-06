Senate condemns alleged illegal retrenchment in MDAs — Nigeria Today

Senate condemns alleged illegal retrenchment in MDAs

The Senate has passed a resolution condemning what it called spate of illegal retrenchments in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

This followed the adoption of the report of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of such illegal retrenchments.

Particularly, the Senate ordered the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to reinstate its General Manager (Audit and Compliance), Maryam Danna Mohammed, earlier disengaged on June 10, 2016 by the company.

Rebuking the NDPHC for wrongful termination of appointment, the Senate also directed NDPHC to pay all her entitlements.

It would be recalled that on November 23, 2017, relying on Order 41 of the Senate Standing Orders, Baba Kaka Gabai (APC, Borno) drew the attention of the Senate to a petition from his constituent, Mohammed, against the NDPHC for wrongful termination of her appointment and urged his colleagues to look into the matter.

Presenting his report, Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Samuel Anyawu observed that prior to her disengagement, there was no meeting presided over by the Chairman of the Board, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo or any other member of the Board of the NDPHC where the decision to disengage her was taken.

“That the disengagement of the officer along with the Executive Management and Executive Directors of NDPHC was out of order because due process in accordance with terms and conditions of the employment and disengagement of officers in the company was not followed,” he said.

“That the officer was not accused of any offence, or queried or suspended prior to her disengagement.

“That the Senate hereby mandates the NDPHC to reinstate Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed and pay all her entitlements because her disengagement did not follow due process,’’ he further said.

Mohammed had disclosed in her petition that throughout her 26 years in service, she had never been found wanting in the discharge of her duties or involved in any form of misconduct.

She noted that she was shocked to receive a letter dated June 10, 2016 with Ref. No. SGF.55/5.4/52 signed by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal notifying her of her disengagement from service.

According to her, the termination was said to have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, just as she was directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in her department when her position was not appointive but attained by growing through the ranks.

She submitted that her disengagement was discriminatory, unfair and did not follow due process.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Senate condemns alleged illegal retrenchment in MDAs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

