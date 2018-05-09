 Senate Threatens To Declare Police IG Persona Non Grata — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate Threatens To Declare Police IG Persona Non Grata

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has disclosed that the senate would declare Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris persona non grata for failing to honour summons to appear before the chamber. He said this was the decision taken at a closed-door meeting of the chamber on Wednesday. Saraki added that the Upper Chamber had […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Senate Threatens To Declare Police IG Persona Non Grata appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.