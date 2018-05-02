 Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Urhoghide — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Urhoghide

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate an attack on Sen. Matthew Uroghide (PDP-Edo) in Benin on April 27. This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Uroghide at plenary. While referring to Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order(2015) as amended, the lawmaker decried the humiliation he suffered in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Urhoghide appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.