Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Uroghide - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Uroghide – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2018

Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Uroghide
Vanguard
The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate an attack on Sen. Matthew Uroghide (PDP-Edo) in Benin on April 27. This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Uroghide at plenary. While referring to Order 43 of the Senate

