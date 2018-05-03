 Senator Dino Melaye Arrives Lokoja Court In An Ambulance On Thursday(Photo) — Nigeria Today
Senator Dino Melaye Arrives Lokoja Court In An Ambulance On Thursday(Photo)

Posted on May 3, 2018

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has arrived Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. He was brought before a Magistrates Court in an ambulance by the police authorities. The Senator was earlier taken to the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the north-central state, was guarded by […]

