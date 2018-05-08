 Senator La’ah blasts El-Rufai for promoting hate speech — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senator La’ah blasts El-Rufai for promoting hate speech

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Danjuma Tella La’ah, has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state of promoting hate speech among the good people of the state. He said, ”El-Rufa’i is the devil Kaduna state ever had since the creation of the state. He never wanted to see peace achieved in the state. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Senator La’ah blasts El-Rufai for promoting hate speech

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.