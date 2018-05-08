Senator La’ah blasts El-Rufai for promoting hate speech — Nigeria Today

Senator La’ah blasts El-Rufai for promoting hate speech

The Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district, Danjuma Tella La’ah, has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state of promoting hate speech among the good people of the state. He said, ”El-Rufa’i is the devil Kaduna state ever had since the creation of the state. He never wanted to see peace achieved in the state. […]

Senator La’ah blasts El-Rufai for promoting hate speech

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

