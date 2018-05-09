 SERAP challenges Fashola to give account on spending in power sector - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SERAP challenges Fashola to give account on spending in power sector – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

SERAP challenges Fashola to give account on spending in power sector
Vanguard
By Abdulwahab Abdulah. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, to disclose the spending on the privatisation of the electricity sector and the exact amount
You don't need license to establish solar power plants- FasholaP.M. News
Nigerians will no longer buy houses like fish in market — FasholaDaily Post Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.