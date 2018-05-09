SERAP challenges Fashola to give account on spending in power sector - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

SERAP challenges Fashola to give account on spending in power sector – Vanguard
Vanguard
SERAP challenges Fashola to give account on spending in power sector
Vanguard
By Abdulwahab Abdulah. Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, to disclose the spending on the privatisation of the electricity sector and the exact amount …
