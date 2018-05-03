 Serious drama as kidnap suspect says victim looks like her missing daughter — Nigeria Today
Serious drama as kidnap suspect says victim looks like her missing daughter

A woman, who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children in Yaba area of Lagos, said one of the children looked like her missing 20 year-old daughter, who a diviner said had turned into a two-year-old girl. The suspect, Mary Vera Henry, Vanguard reports, accosted the children, a 10-year-old boy, Mukaila Ya’u, and a two-year-old girl, […]

