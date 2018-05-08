Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold release Lyric Video for ‘Original Gangster’ | WATCH — Nigeria Today

Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold release Lyric Video for ‘Original Gangster’ | WATCH

Ace producer Sess has brought together highlife singer Adekunle Gold and rapper Reminisce for what is a sure hit.

They have released the lyric video for their new single entitled “Original Gangster”

Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold release Lyric Video for ‘Original Gangster’ | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

