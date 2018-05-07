 “Set A Goal That Makes You Jump Out Of Your Bed Every Morning” – Ace Comedian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Set A Goal That Makes You Jump Out Of Your Bed Every Morning” – Ace Comedian

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Ace comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY poses with his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. He also seized the opportunity to share a word of inspiration. He said.. “Set a goal that makes you want to jump out of bed in the morning.” He shared this via his Instagram page.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post “Set A Goal That Makes You Jump Out Of Your Bed Every Morning” – Ace Comedian appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.