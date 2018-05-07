“Set A Goal That Makes You Jump Out Of Your Bed Every Morning” – Ace Comedian — Nigeria Today

“Set A Goal That Makes You Jump Out Of Your Bed Every Morning” – Ace Comedian
Nigerian Ace comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY poses with his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. He also seized the opportunity to share a word of inspiration. He said.. “Set a goal that makes you want to jump out of bed in the morning.” He shared this via his Instagram page.
